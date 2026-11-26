KOLKATA: The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday announced a package, including a 250-km ring road project worth around Rs 14,000 crore, for West Bengal for infrastructure development and economic growth in the state ruled by the BJP government.

The proposed ring road would ease traffic snarls in Kolkata, according to the union minister.

Unveiling 22 central development projects worth Rs 8,700 crore at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari said he had asked officials to prepare a plan to address Kolkata's traffic problems after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and his ministers met him.

"Bengal’s roads will be improved, like in America's, within the next five years. I have been working sincerely for infrastructural development of both central and state highways. I want to make Kolkata a better city. I have told your minister and officials to prepare a plan to free Kolkata from traffic congestion. I am announcing approval for a 250-km ring road for Kolkata at a cost of Rs 14,000 crore," he said sharing a dais with Suvendu in Kolkaghat.

Gadkari said that he came to know about traffic congestion in Kolkata after the Chief Minister and some of his cabinet colleagues met him earlier.

He said, "I am announcing here projects of a total of one lakh crore for Bengal. I want to make it clear that I don’t belong to leaders who only make big announcements and then leave without doing anything. I will do what I announce."