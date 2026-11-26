Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced road infrastructure projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for West Bengal, saying funds would not be a constraint in the state's development.

He said projects worth around Rs 35,000 crore, covering approximately 450 km, were currently under implementation, while the Centre had already completed road projects worth about Rs 40,000 crore in the state.

While addressing an event organised by the NHAI at Kolaghat in Purba Medinipur district, Gadkari said, "Today, I am announcing projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for Bengal. I am not among those who make announcements and leave. Whatever I promise, I will deliver."

Speaking at the programme, he also said, "In 2014, with your blessings, a change took place in this country. Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, and the nation received a new vision. Now, this double-engine train will move so fast that it will transform West Bengal into a developed state."

Gadkari assured Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of financial support for the state's road infrastructure development and said there would be no shortage of funds for projects.

"Do not worry about money. You will get tired of asking (for projects), but I will not get tired of providing funds," he told the CM.

Gadkari also announced various projects, including the four-lane Siliguri-Guwahati corridor worth Rs 26,000 crore, the Siliguri-Darjeeling corridor worth Rs 6,000 crore and the Kolkata ring road project worth Rs 14,000 crore.

He said infrastructure development was central to economic growth, as better connectivity would promote industries, trade, agriculture and rural development, while attracting capital investment and generating employment.