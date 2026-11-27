The Calcutta High Court's decision to quash rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on Friday dealt a blow to the dissident faction and intensified the party's internal crisis, with the Mamata Banerjee camp accusing the ruling BJP of engineering the split.

The court also set aside Akhruzzaman's appointment as the party's Chief Whip, ruling that both appointments were not sustainable under law. It directed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to reconsider the two appointments in accordance with the law within 10 days.

Reacting sharply to the verdict, Mamata Banerjee-led faction's spokesperson and TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP had orchestrated the rebellion and used Ritabrata to divide the party.

"This was the handiwork of the BJP. It used Ritabrata Banerjee to split the TMC. The Speaker violated all norms to appoint Ritabrata as the Leader of the Opposition. The court has now exposed this," Ghosh said.

Ritabrata, however, declined to comment on the judicial order, saying his faction would respect the court's directions and participate in the proceedings before the Speaker.

"The court has passed an order. We do not have the audacity to comment on it. The court has asked the Speaker to decide within 10 days on the next Leader of the Opposition. Whenever the Speaker calls us, we will appear along with the MLAs who support us," he said.

The verdict dealt a legal setback to the dissident camp, which had secured the Speaker's recognition for Ritabrata despite the rival faction's objections to the manner in which the appointment was made.

Senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who had challenged the appointment and was Mamata camp's choice as the Leader of the Opposition, had maintained that the party's decision to nominate him as the LoP had been communicated to the Speaker but was not acted upon.

Reacting to the verdict, Chattopadhyay said the developments were particularly questionable because the initial decision to elect him as the LoP had been taken at the residence of Mamata Banerjee, in the presence of members of the now rival camp.

"What happened should not have happened. The decision to elect the Leader of the Opposition was taken at Mamata Banerjee's residence. They (MLAs of the Ritabrata faction) were also present there. It is evident that what followed happened at the behest of the ruling party in the state. Health Minister Sharadwat Babu has already said what needed to be said on the matter. I have nothing more to add," he said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, sought to turn the verdict into a political embarrassment for the Mamata Banerjee camp, arguing that the numerical strength of the rival faction should be taken into account while deciding the LoP.