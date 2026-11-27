The Calcutta High Court's decision to quash rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on Friday dealt a blow to the dissident faction and intensified the party's internal crisis, with the Mamata Banerjee camp accusing the ruling BJP of engineering the split.
The court also set aside Akhruzzaman's appointment as the party's Chief Whip, ruling that both appointments were not sustainable under law. It directed Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose to reconsider the two appointments in accordance with the law within 10 days.
Reacting sharply to the verdict, Mamata Banerjee-led faction's spokesperson and TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that the BJP had orchestrated the rebellion and used Ritabrata to divide the party.
"This was the handiwork of the BJP. It used Ritabrata Banerjee to split the TMC. The Speaker violated all norms to appoint Ritabrata as the Leader of the Opposition. The court has now exposed this," Ghosh said.
Ritabrata, however, declined to comment on the judicial order, saying his faction would respect the court's directions and participate in the proceedings before the Speaker.
"The court has passed an order. We do not have the audacity to comment on it. The court has asked the Speaker to decide within 10 days on the next Leader of the Opposition. Whenever the Speaker calls us, we will appear along with the MLAs who support us," he said.
The verdict dealt a legal setback to the dissident camp, which had secured the Speaker's recognition for Ritabrata despite the rival faction's objections to the manner in which the appointment was made.
Senior TMC MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who had challenged the appointment and was Mamata camp's choice as the Leader of the Opposition, had maintained that the party's decision to nominate him as the LoP had been communicated to the Speaker but was not acted upon.
Reacting to the verdict, Chattopadhyay said the developments were particularly questionable because the initial decision to elect him as the LoP had been taken at the residence of Mamata Banerjee, in the presence of members of the now rival camp.
"What happened should not have happened. The decision to elect the Leader of the Opposition was taken at Mamata Banerjee's residence. They (MLAs of the Ritabrata faction) were also present there. It is evident that what followed happened at the behest of the ruling party in the state. Health Minister Sharadwat Babu has already said what needed to be said on the matter. I have nothing more to add," he said.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, meanwhile, sought to turn the verdict into a political embarrassment for the Mamata Banerjee camp, arguing that the numerical strength of the rival faction should be taken into account while deciding the LoP.
"There are now two Trinamool Congress factions. As far as I know, the Democratic Trinamool Congress (the Ritabrata-led faction) has more MLAs. The Speaker should recognise someone from the faction with the larger number of legislators as the Leader of the Opposition. What has happened has gone against the aunt-nephew duo," Adhikari said, in an apparent reference to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
TMC MLA Sandipan Saha, aligned with the Ritabrata-led faction, said the matter would be discussed at its national working committee before deciding on the next course of action.
The dispute over the LoP's post is the latest flashpoint in an unprecedented organisational rupture within the TMC following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
The party, which won 80 of the 294 seats and emerged as the principal opposition, subsequently split into rival factions over control of its legislative and organisational structures.
The rebellion first surfaced in the West Bengal Assembly on June 3, when around 60 of the TMC's 80 MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee's claim to the Leader of the Opposition's post, challenging the nominee supported by the Mamata Banerjee camp.
The crisis escalated on June 8, when 20 of the party's 27 Lok Sabha MPs broke away and aligned themselves with the NCPI, extending support to the NDA.
The dissident MLAs later held a separate meeting, elected senior legislator Arup Roy as its chairperson, removing Mamata Banerjee from the post, and announced a parallel organisational structure, further deepening the crisis.
Both camps had then moved the Election Commission in the battle over the party's name, election symbol and organisational control following its unprecedented split.
The Election Commission subsequently allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led camp the name Mamata All India Trinamool Congress and the Football Player symbol, while the Ritabrata-led faction was recognised as the Democratic Trinamool Congress and allotted the Envelope symbol.
The Mamata camp has consistently alleged that the BJP was backing the dissidents to weaken the party from within, while the rival faction has sought to establish its numerical strength and organisational legitimacy.
The legal battle over the LoP's appointment had also brought the Speaker's role under judicial scrutiny.
In a ruling on August 18, a division bench had held that a Speaker, irrespective of his political affiliation, must act impartially and that appointments to the posts of Leader of the Opposition and Chief Whip cannot be decided solely on the numerical strength of legislators, without considering the political party's decisions.
The fresh decision is likely to have implications beyond the Assembly, as both factions continue to contest control over the TMC's political identity and claim to represent its original political mandate.
(With inputs from PTI)