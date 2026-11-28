Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha leader Abhishek Banerjee sent a formal request to Speaker Om Birla on Friday, urging the revocation of party MP Kalyan Banerjee's suspension before the House reconvenes on November 30.

In the letter, Abhishek Banerjee argued that keeping the suspension in place would block Kalyan Banerjee from joining parliamentary proceedings and fulfilling his duties both as an elected representative and as the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha.

He also cited Rule 374(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, which provides for termination of a member's suspension through a motion moved in the House.

"In view of the forthcoming sittings, I request you to kindly facilitate the early consideration of a motion for termination of Shri Banerjee's suspension, enabling him to resume his parliamentary responsibilities and participate in the proceedings," he wrote.

Kalyan Banerjee was suspended from the Lok Sabha on July 22 for the remainder of the Monsoon session after a complaint by members of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), who alleged that he had used objectionable language against women members.

The Monsoon session, which began on July 20, was adjourned sine die on August 13. However, it was not prorogued.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha will meet on December 2, to transact essential government business. The sittings of both Houses may conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of business.

(With inputs from PTI)