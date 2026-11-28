Fresh tension erupted at the Kolkata SRFTI on Saturday over the removal of a makeshift stage in front of its administrative building, set up by a section of students protesting against alleged attacks on them during an event on the campus in September.

Heavy police deployment was made at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in the morning, as iron barricades were placed outside its main entrance by the security personnel, officials said.

The protesting students and police personnel also engaged in a scuffle while the temporary structure was being removed, they said.

The agitators claimed that the makeshift stage was set up in front of the administrative building after the alleged attacks on September 27, following clashes between students and members of an RSS-affiliated organisation during an event on the campus.

The SRFTI had on November 19 issued a notice directing the protesting students to dismantle the temporary structure.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, the premier institute said the “illegal structure was removed with court intervention and support of the Kolkata Police”.