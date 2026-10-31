SRFTI students allege continued police presence on campus, raise privacy concerns

SRFTI students' union on Saturday alleged that police personnel continued to occupy the entrance of the institute's administration building and patrol the campus, including areas around hostels, even as the authorities strongly rejected the charges.

Briefing reporters at the Kolkata Press Club, the union expressed concern over the continued deployment and movement of police personnel on the campus, alleging that their presence around hostel premises infringed upon students' privacy and restricted their freedom of movement and interaction.

Rejecting the allegations, SRFTI registrar Deepak Kumar said the institute had taken several steps to address students' security concerns and termed claims that the administration had failed to act as "absolutely false and fake".

"Despite it being a Saturday, a day off for the officials, police personnel continued to occupy the entrance of the administration building. They were also seen continuously patrolling the campus, particularly around the hostel premises," students' union general secretary Nachiket said.

The union demanded an immediate end to police presence and patrolling around hostel premises, asserting that students should be able to move around and interact freely on campus without feeling under surveillance.

The allegations come amid an ongoing standoff between the institute's administration and students, who have been protesting against alleged attacks on the campus by outsiders and demanding adequate security, accountability and action.

The agitation began following an alleged attack during an event on September 27 and a subsequent incident on October 4. It has also involved a sit-in by students and disruptions to normal campus activities.

The administration, however, has maintained that police personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty members and staff. It cited incidents of intimidation, physical abuse, vandalism at the vice-chancellor's office and a march on the campus on October 27.