Naseeruddin Shah backs SRFTI students' stir, says BJP seeks to 'frighten' future filmmakers

"The latest victims of this vendetta are the students, the aspiring filmmakers of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute. In return for their demand for accountability from the administration, they have been served show cause notices, put under surveillance, threatened and now have even been asked to vacate the hostels," he added.

Students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, clashed on September 27 during a programme.

The campus witnessed another scuffle on October 4 during a protest organised by members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Some members had attempted to break open the institute's gate after being stopped by police.

In a notice issued on October 16, SRFTI suspended its regular academic activities for its film as well as electronic and digital marketing departments until November 13, and asked students to vacate the premises within 24 hours. The institute was on its puja vacation till October 21.

The protesting students have been adamant on continuing their stir, citing concerns over campus security and demanding accountability for the incidents of violence.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Shah said the party is not "content with backing and encouraging shameless propaganda in its favour".

"It is now hoping either to brainwash or frighten the future filmmakers of this country and I can promise you that is not going to happen. These are the young people who in the future will tell us the truth about themselves and about our country and about the state we are in. I urge all right-minded citizens to support the demands of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)