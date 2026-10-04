Fresh violence erupts again at Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute campus in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Fresh violence erupted on Sunday at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) campus in Kolkata after activists of the Hindutva organisation Hindu Jagran Mancha (HJM) allegedly tried to enter the institute by forcibly breaking through its main gate.

The activists staged a protest outside the gate on Sunday evening and allegedly hurled water bottles and stones at students inside the campus in Panchasayar.

Students also allegedly launched a counter-attack on the HJM agitators, triggering fresh tension at the same spot where violence had erupted last Sunday.

A few hundred HJM activists gathered at the SRFTI gate and organised a rally. They allegedly tried to break through the gate so that their programme, held in protest against last Sunday’s violence, could be organised inside the campus.

After being denied entry, the protesting HJM activists put up photographs of Swami Vivekananda and Bharat Mata at the gate.

Students were heard shouting ‘azadi’ slogans and allegedly pelted bottles at the protesters outside in a counter-attack.

A week after the earlier violence, the institute faced another challenge on Sunday.