Classes remain suspended for second day at Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute after campus violence

KOLKATA: Classes at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as students continued their academic boycott following the campus violence, officials said.

PTI had erroneously reported on Monday that classes had resumed at the institute, following the clash between a section of students and members of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) on Sunday.

"Classes and academic activities have not resumed. Some shooting and production-related work for pre-scheduled projects is, however, going on. We are speaking with the students so that normal activities resume at the earliest," a senior SRFTI official said.

Nachiket, general secretary of the SRFTI Students' Union, said the academic boycott would continue as the authorities were yet to accept their demands.

"The demands of the students are basic and simple -- safety and security. How can outsiders come to the campus and attack the students? This is unacceptable," he said.

He had earlier criticised the delay in police intervention and sought accountability for those who allegedly breached campus security.

Several people were injured in the clash that broke out during a programme organised by the ABGP.

Students alleged that ABGP members attacked them after they protested a political programme on the campus, while the organisation claimed that its members were assaulted.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the violence. One was lodged suo motu by the police, while the other two were filed by ABGP functionary Anjan Sinha and SRFTI dean Sukanta Majumdar.

Police said they were maintaining a presence outside the institute's main gate.