Kolkata's SRFTI asks parents to take protesting students home amid campus agitation

SRFTI has asked parents of students who are on an indefinite sit-in following violent incidents on the campus to "take their wards home" since film, and electronic and digital media classes have been suspended till the second week of November, officials said on Friday.

The agitating students have alleged that the institute's administration was trying to exert pressure on them to withdraw the protest against "attacks by right-wing forces on the campus". A day earlier, they had alleged the administration had denied them access to basic facilities.

Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students have been on the sit-in outside Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera's office since October 12, demanding his resignation over incidents of violence.

Students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, got into a clash on September 27 during a programme. On October 4, the campus again witnessed a scuffle during a protest organised by members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Some of the agitators had tried to break open the institute's gate when they were stopped by police.