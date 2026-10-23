Kolkata's SRFTI asks parents to take protesting students home amid campus agitation

SRFTI has asked parents of students who are on an indefinite sit-in following violent incidents on the campus to "take their wards home" since film, and electronic and digital media classes have been suspended till the second week of November, officials said on Friday.
The agitating students have alleged that the institute's administration was trying to exert pressure on them to withdraw the protest against "attacks by right-wing forces on the campus". A day earlier, they had alleged the administration had denied them access to basic facilities.
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute students have been on the sit-in outside Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera's office since October 12, demanding his resignation over incidents of violence.
Students and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP), an RSS-affiliated consumer awareness group, got into a clash on September 27 during a programme. On October 4, the campus again witnessed a scuffle during a protest organised by members of the Bangiya Hindu Jagaran Mancha. Some of the agitators had tried to break open the institute's gate when they were stopped by police.
In a notice on October 16, the SRFTI suspended regular academic activities in its film as well as electronic and digital marketing departments until November 13, and had asked students to vacate the premises within 24 hours. The institute has had its puja vacation till October 21.
The protesting students have been adamant in continuing their stir over concerns about campus security and seeking accountability for the violence as their academic boycott entered its 26th day.
A senior SRFTI official said, "Under the current circumstances, we had to inform the guardians of the students still staying on the campus, urging them to take their wards home as we have suspended film, electronic and digital media classes till November 13."
"We have sent the message to the parents on their registered email IDs," he said, but did not specify the number of parents who have been sent the email.
However, SRFTI students union spokesperson Sudip Chakraborty termed the administration's move "pressure tactics". "Parents of several of our batchmates have received the mail, asking them to take away their wards home. But we are determined to continue with the protest," he told PTI.
Chakraborty said most of the agitating students are from outside Bengal and they have stayed back to take part in the agitation.
An SRFTI official alleged that a section of the protesters have been staying in hostels for years even after they ceased to be students. "They are troublemakers, instigating their juniors and preventing them from attending classes since September 28", he claimed.
(With inputs from PTI)