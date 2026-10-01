Bengal textbooks to add Syama Prasad Mookerjee's life, cut Mughals, communism from 2027

KOLKATA: The life and contributions of Syama Prasad Mookerjee are set to be included in West Bengal school textbooks from the 2027 academic session, while the syllabus restructuring committee has recommended reducing coverage of Mughal history and communism and dropping chapters on the Singur land movement and the Kanyashree scheme.

The recommendations of the school syllabus restructuring committee, formed by the state education department, have been submitted to the government for approval.

Sources said the committee had recommended that coverage of Mughal history and communism be reduced as much as possible, while chapters on the Singur land movement and Kanyashree would be removed.

“The syllabus restructuring committee is looking after the matter. I will see once it the recommendation report comes to me,” state Education Minister Deepak Burman told the media on Thursday.

Following the change in government in West Bengal, the BJP-led state government announced plans to modify the school syllabus from the pre-primary level through secondary classes, with greater emphasis on Indian culture, values and the lives of freedom fighters, including Mookerjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor of the BJP.

In July, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said at Mookerjee's birth anniversary celebrations that his role in the creation of Bengal, his patriotism and his idea of a united India should be printed, studied and discussed at all levels, from schools to universities.