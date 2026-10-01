Calcutta HC extends interim protection to TMC MP Mahua Moitra in hate speech case

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday extended till January 29, 2027, its interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in an alleged hate speech case.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya passed the order after West Bengal Advocate General Surojit Nath Mitra submitted a report stating that Moitra had appeared before the Hogalberia police station in Nadia district on August 14 and answered questions posed by investigating officers.

The state informed the court that the investigation into the case was still underway.

Moitra's counsel told the court that she was not subjected to egg-pelting when she appeared at the police station on August 14. He had earlier alleged that she faced such attacks while visiting her Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia.

The court fixed January 13, 2027, for the next hearing.

Moitra, the Krishnanagar MP, has sought quashing of the criminal proceedings registered against her at Hogalberia police station, alleging that the accusations were concocted and motivated.

On July 21, the court had granted her interim protection from coercive action and directed her to appear before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning. The protection was initially granted until October 5, subject to compliance with the conditions imposed by the court.

The court had also directed police to ensure that Moitra was not subjected to egg-pelting when she appeared before the investigating agency.

(With inputs from PTI)