Durga Puja preview case: ED claims ex-Bengal minister Sen's firm transferred Rs 30 lakh to Mamata's account

KOLKATA: An company owned by former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen transferred nearly Rs 30 lakh through banking channels to the bank account of then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Thursday.

The development came as part of the ED's money-laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities involving MassArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society), an organisation headed by Sen's wife, Madhuchhanda Sen, which organised Durga Puja 'preview shows'.

"…. the investigation has revealed that cash of more than Rs 3.8 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of Indranil Sen and his proprietorship concern M/S Octave Records, during his tenure. Also from the bank account of Octave Records, a sum of nearly Rs 30 lakh was transferred via banking channels to Mamata Banerjee, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, which Indranil Sen has claimed was paid in the form of royalty," the ED claimed in its press statement.

The agency said Sen had claimed the payment was made as "royalty". The ED did not attribute any criminality to the transaction in its statement.

The agency further alleged that during Sen's tenure as a minister, multiple tenders worth more than Rs 85 crore from the Tourism and Cultural ministry were awarded to entities owned by Dhrubajyoti Bose and Dipesh Roy, both of whom it said were close associates of Sen.

"Investigation has further revealed that during Indranil Sen’s tenure as a Minister of the West Bengal Government, multiple tenders from the Tourism and Cultural ministry of more than Rs 85 crore, were awarded to the entities owned by Dhrubajyoti Bose and Dipesh Roy. Both individuals are known to be close associates of Indranil Sen, " the ED claimed.

"These entities subsequently transferred large sums of money to entities controlled by relatives of Indranil Sen. Furthermore, massive cash withdrawals have been observed from the bank accounts of the entities that secured these tenders," it added.

The agency said the case stemmed from an FIR registered at Bowbazar Police Station under the Kolkata Police Commissionerate following a complaint by Jaydeep Mukherjee against Sen, Madhuchhanda Sen, Bose, Sayantan Mitra and Ranjan Chatterjee, who are associated with MassArt.

The FIR invokes Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.