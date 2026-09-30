ED quizzes former Bengal minister Indranil Sen for 10 hours over Durga Puja preview pass probe

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former West Bengal minister Indranil Sen for nearly 10 hours in connection with a money-laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities surrounding Durga Puja preview shows, ED sources said.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving massArt (Mahanirban Road Mass Art Society), an organisation that hosts Durga Puja preview shows.

According to the ED, massArt, headed by Sen's wife Madhuchhanda Sen, allegedly collected substantial amounts from the public by claiming that the funds were being raised for a UNESCO-sponsored entity. The agency suspects that the money was subsequently diverted for personal gains.

Sen, who served as minister of state for information and cultural affairs in the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, appeared at the ED's Salt Lake CGO Complex office at 11.00 am and left at around 9.30 pm.

The questioning came a day after the agency conducted searches at 15 locations linked to Sen and others in connection with the case, involving an alleged amount of Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore.

“Our officers questioned Sen for nearly 10 hours...We have not received proper replies to certain questions,” said ED sources.