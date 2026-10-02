Annapurna scheme delayed payments trigger women’s protests across Bengal

KOLKATA: Protests by women over delayed payments under the Annapurna scheme spread across West Bengal on Friday, with road blockades, alleged damage to Seva Setu Abhiyan camps and the gherao of a BJP MLA reported from several districts.

The three-day Seva Setu Abhiyan, launched on October 2 to take government services closer to people, turned into a statewide flashpoint as women beneficiaries demanding long-delayed Annapurna payments confronted officials and protested at camps.

From Malda and Cooch Behar in north Bengal to Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, West Burdwan and Bankura, women arrived at the camps seeking updates on their applications and payments. Many complained of delays, unclear processing and, in some places, the absence of dedicated Annapurna counters.

Around 3,300 camps have been set up as a one-stop mechanism for accessing government schemes, including Annapurna, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and various pensions. The camps are also intended to help applicants whose earlier applications were rejected understand the reasons and resolve pending issues.

However, Annapurna emerged as the main grievance on the opening day.

In Harishchandrapur in Malda district, women blocked roads after a block development officer (BDO) allegedly made objectionable remarks in connection with the scheme. In Ratua block, a Seva Setu Abhiyan camp was allegedly ransacked by women protesting delayed Annapurna payments.

In Cooch Behar town, women protested at Rabindra Sadan, alleging that they had not received the scheme’s payments for four months despite being eligible. Similar protests, including alleged ransacking of camps, were reported from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas, Uluberia in Howrah, Banarhat and several other areas.