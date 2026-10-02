Suvendu to Nandigram minorities: October 6 ‘auspicious occasion’ to build ties with BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday appealed to minority community voters in Nandigram to forge ties with the BJP, describing the October 6 bypoll as an “auspicious occasion” to build a friendship with the party.

Addressing voters at Birulia Bazar in Nandigram II development block, an area traditionally considered vulnerable for the BJP because of its sizeable Muslim population, Adhikari said continuing to turn away from the saffron party would no longer benefit the community as the Trinamool Congress had “ceased to exist”.

“This is the best time to extend your hand of friendship towards us. October 6 is an auspicious day. You won’t get a better opportunity to hold our hands as friends. Yes, we chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’, but we don’t force you to do it. You can choose not to and just say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’,” Adhikari said.

Adhikari was campaigning for BJP candidate Hasirani Rath, the mother of Chandranath Rath, his former personal assistant who was killed in a shooting on the outskirts of Kolkata on May 6, a day after the Assembly election results were declared.

Referring to the murder, Adhikari alleged that Chandranath’s shooters were from Uttar Pradesh and had been employed by people from Munger in Bihar. He claimed Chandranath’s close aide had arranged the killing and delivered Rs 2 crore for the contract, which he said was supplied by the “bhaipo” (nephew) gang.

“The CBI has already made arrests and has completed 90 per cent of the job. Only the Diamond Harbour company remains to be formally linked to the crime,” he said, in an apparent reference to TMC’s Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.