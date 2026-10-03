Mamata Banerjee made ‘false claims’ about leg injury in 2021, will launch probe: CM Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: West Bengal's Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday accused former chief minister Mamata Banerjee of making “false claims” about a leg injury during the 2021 Assembly election campaign and said his government would conduct a fresh probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna, Adhikari said the investigation would be initiated after the October 6 bypolls in Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly constituencies.

“Mamata Banerjee faked her leg injury during campaigning in Nandigram in 2021. We have the medical report which stated that there was no evidence of fracture or dislocation. We will initiate an investigation into the matter,” Adhikari said, displaying a medical report issued by the Bangur Institute of Neuroscience.

“Her false allegation insulted the people of Nandigram. I will come out with more details after the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) is lifted after October 9. Today, I am saying this in support of my claims made yesterday,” he said.

Adhikari had made the allegation at a rally at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram II development block of Purba Medinipur, the same location where Banerjee was injured five years ago.