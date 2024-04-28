Mamata Banerjee falls while trying to board a chopper in Durgapur

KOLKATA : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost her balance and fell while attempting to board a chopper in Durgapur, West Burdwan district, on Saturday.

CM Banerjee slipped and fell while trying to take a seat on her helicopter. Her security personnel at the scene assisted her to her seat. The Trinamool chief reportedly suffered a minor injury, but was still able to proceed with her journey to Asansol.

Mamata Banerjee was en route to Kulti for an election rally when the incident occurred. “The CM fell inside the helicopter after losing her balance while trying to sit. She is fine,” a senior officer accompanying Banerjee said.

Following the incident, she flew to Kulti and addressed the rally in support of TMC’s Asansol candidate and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. Just about a month ago, on March 14, Banerjee, 69, had sustained serious injuries to her forehead after falling at her home in Kalighat, Kolkata.

Banerjee has suffered injuried quite often. Ealier in March, the chief minister was injured when she had a gash on her forehead. She had also suffered a leg injury in Spain in the year 2023.

