'Give us six months': CM Adhikari vows stringent laws against ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’ in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would introduce stringent laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad” within six months and implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat.
Addressing an event organised to mark the birth centenary of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Ashok Singhal, Adhikari said his government would function within the framework of the Constitution but would not tolerate attacks on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples, monasteries and heritage.
“This government will not allow any anti-national activity here,” he said, urging people to remain united and vigilant against “divisive forces”.
On the UCC, Adhikari said West Bengal would follow the examples of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. “Give us six months, will also bring stringent laws against love and land jihad,” he said.
The state government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft UCC for West Bengal.
The proposed UCC seeks to standardise civil laws across communities on issues including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The BJP had made implementation of the UCC one of its key poll promises in the 2026 Assembly elections.
Adhikari also said a proposed religious tourism circuit would be completed within two years, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for the project. He sought suggestions and cooperation from the public.
Taking a swipe at the previous TMC government, Adhikari said its downfall had several reasons, but “repeated hurt to Hindu sentiments, organisations, deities and traditions” was the foremost.
Recalling his participation as a student volunteer in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Adhikari said he had protested against alleged atrocities on Hindus in West Bengal during his tenure as Leader of the Opposition from 2021 to 2026.
He also announced several upcoming events, including a Hanuman Chalisa recital by 20,000 people at Netaji Indoor Stadium in November and a mass Gita recital involving 10 lakh people on December 29.
Adhikari said preparations had also begun for next year's Gangasagar Mela, with facilities planned to meet international standards.
(With inputs from PTI)