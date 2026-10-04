'Give us six months': CM Adhikari vows stringent laws against ‘love jihad’, ‘land jihad’ in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said his government would introduce stringent laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad” within six months and implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state on the lines of Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

Addressing an event organised to mark the birth centenary of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Ashok Singhal, Adhikari said his government would function within the framework of the Constitution but would not tolerate attacks on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples, monasteries and heritage.

“This government will not allow any anti-national activity here,” he said, urging people to remain united and vigilant against “divisive forces”.

On the UCC, Adhikari said West Bengal would follow the examples of Uttarakhand and Gujarat. “Give us six months, will also bring stringent laws against love and land jihad,” he said.

The state government has constituted a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine a draft UCC for West Bengal.

The proposed UCC seeks to standardise civil laws across communities on issues including marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption. The BJP had made implementation of the UCC one of its key poll promises in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Adhikari also said a proposed religious tourism circuit would be completed within two years, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for the project. He sought suggestions and cooperation from the public.