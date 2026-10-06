Bengal bypolls: 58 pc turnout by 1 pm; AJUP chief arrested, Nandigram sees voting irregularity allegations

Bypolls to two constituencies in West Bengal began on a tense note on Tuesday, with a police confrontation leading to the arrest of AJUP chief and MLA Humayun Kabir in Rejinagar, followed by allegations of voter intimidation and polling irregularities surfacing in Nandigram.

Kabir, founder of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), was arrested after a heated exchange with police personnel at his party office in Rejinagar in Murshidabad, hours after accusing the force of acting at the behest of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and urging residents to resist alleged police excesses with mugurs (heavy wooden clubs).

The confrontation, which saw police personnel pull Kabir by his shirt and escort him into a vehicle, brought the spotlight on Rejinagar even as his son, Golam Nabi Azad, contested the seat on the AJUP ticket.

"The MLA of Nowda (Kabir) has been arrested. Law is equal for everyone, and nobody should try to violate it," Adhikari said after casting his vote in Nandigram.

Murshidabad SP Sachin Makkar said Kabir was neither a candidate in the bypoll nor an authorised election agent and could not move around in the manner he had been doing.

Reports subsequently emerged that he had been arrested on allegations of attempting to influence voters and incite them, though formal details of the arrest were not immediately available.

Kabir, who voted with his family earlier in the day, had repeatedly accused the police of intimidating voters and preventing people from exercising their franchise.