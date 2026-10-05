West Bengal bypolls in Nandigram, Rejinagar to test BJP’s Muslim outreach and Opposition strength

Political observer Prof Biswanath Chakraborty said the contests were significant because the BJP’s emergence as the ruling party had created a new political vacuum for the Opposition.

“The main issue is who occupies the Opposition space against the BJP. The bypolls will give us an indication of which party has the potential to emerge as the principal challenger,” he said.

The bypolls cannot be seen as a verdict on the performance of a five-month-old administration, but could provide early indications of public response to its governance and policy choices.

Nandigram offers the more symbolically charged contest. The seat was the epicentre of Mamata Banerjee’s anti-land acquisition movement that helped pave the way for the TMC’s rise in 2011. It was also where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in 2021. Adhikari, now chief minister, won Nandigram again in the 2026 Assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.

Considering the significant Muslim vote share in Rejinagar and Nandigram, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has been extending a ‘hand of friendship’ to minority voters in the two constituencies.

Rejinagar in Murshidabad district has around 70 per cent minority voters, while in Nandigram, Suvendu’s home turf in Purba Medinipur, the figure is around 30 per cent.

Projecting himself as a leader for all, the Chief Minister, while addressing an election campaign in Nandigram on Friday, delivered a message of friendship in an effort to woo Muslim voters, urging them to unite with the BJP in the October 6 Assembly bypoll.

“I tell my minority brothers and sisters, do not turn your backs anymore. This is the opportunity for friendship. Let us all unite and ensure the win of the BJP candidate on 6 October,” he said while campaigning for the BJP candidate.

“Will the minorities turn their backs on us? What will be the benefit of that? You are our friends. Let us be friends. The 6th is an auspicious day for friendship. Join hands to become friends. We will do it for the welfare of all. Our leader Narendra Modi ji works for everyone, and the Chief Minister will also do it for everyone. So you have to make friends,” Suvendu added.