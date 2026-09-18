Another jolt to Mamata camp as Nandigram candidate withdraws nomination after meeting CM Suvendu

Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Nandigram bypoll candidate of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, withdrew her nomination on Friday, hours after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a fresh twist to the party's internal battle.

Pradhan Dey, a teacher, met Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband Satyajit, sources said. She later withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram.

The meeting came a day before the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the October 6 bypoll. Pradhan Dey had earlier filed her nomination accompanied by former state minister Akhil Giri.

The development came amid a dramatic reshaping of the Nandigram contest after the Election Commission barred both rival factions from using the All India Trinamool Congress name and its traditional twin-flowers-on-grass symbol.

On Friday, the poll panel allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and a new symbol, while the rival faction was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress".

(With inputs from PTI)