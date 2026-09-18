West Bengal

Another jolt to Mamata camp as Nandigram candidate withdraws nomination after meeting CM Suvendu

Sanchita Pradhan Dey, a teacher, met Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband Satyajit, sources said.
Former West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee
Former West Bengal Chief minister Mamata BanerjeeANI
TNIE online desk
Updated on
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Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Nandigram bypoll candidate of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction, withdrew her nomination on Friday, hours after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, in a fresh twist to the party's internal battle.

Pradhan Dey, a teacher, met Adhikari at the state secretariat Nabanna on Friday afternoon, accompanied by her husband Satyajit, sources said. She later withdrew her nomination, leaving the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress without a candidate in Nandigram.

The meeting came a day before the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the October 6 bypoll. Pradhan Dey had earlier filed her nomination accompanied by former state minister Akhil Giri.

The development came amid a dramatic reshaping of the Nandigram contest after the Election Commission barred both rival factions from using the All India Trinamool Congress name and its traditional twin-flowers-on-grass symbol.

On Friday, the poll panel allotted the Mamata Banerjee-led faction the name "Mamata All India Trinamool Congress" and a new symbol, while the rival faction was allotted the name "Democratic Trinamool Congress".

(With inputs from PTI)

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