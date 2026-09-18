Mamata built TMC through rebellion; 28 years on, revolt strikes at its identity

Mamata Banerjee once made rebellion her political weapon, breaking away from the Congress to build the TMC, but 28 years on, after weathering a string of revolts, she finds that weapon turned inward, striking at the very party identity she created and made synonymous with her political journey.

The Election Commission's interim decision to keep the All India Trinamool Congress name and its "Flowers and Grass" symbol out of the October 6 West Bengal bypolls is therefore more than a dispute over electoral nomenclature.

It is the latest manifestation of a larger struggle over the political inheritance of a party Mamata has dominated since its birth.

The temporary order has produced an unprecedented situation - for the first time, both Mamata's camp and the rebels must seek electoral recognition without the name and symbol under which the Trinamool Congress has contested elections for nearly three decades.

For Mamata, rebellion is hardly an unfamiliar political language. It was the language and a political weapon through which her own career was forged.

In the mid-1990s, she fought a bitter organisational battle with then West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra over control of the state unit. Mitra retained the position. Mamata walked out.

On January 1, 1998, she founded the Trinamool Congress, turning her revolt against the Congress establishment into the defining political project of her career.

"Life has come full circle, as we know history always repeats itself. She broke away and tried to finish off the Congress despite being born out of the Congress. Karma has strange ways of getting back at you," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

Mamata's gamble had then succeeded. The TMC grew and emerged as the principal challenger to the Left Front and eventually became central to the political movement that ended the CPI(M)-led regime's 34-year rule in Bengal.

The party's emblem carried a personal imprint. Mamata sketched the twin flowers emerging from grass, an image that became the visual shorthand for its grassroots politics. That symbol survived a succession of rebellions.