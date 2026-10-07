AJUP chief Humayun Kabir hints at quitting politics, predicts BJP win in Rejinagar bypoll

AJUP chief and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir on Wednesday hinted at an early exit from electoral politics and predicted a BJP victory in Rejinagar, a day after he was arrested following a confrontation with police during polling in the Murshidabad constituency.

Kabir, who broke down while speaking to reporters, said he was disillusioned with the political system and indicated that he could take voluntary retirement from politics.

“If Suvendu Adhikari remains the chief minister, I will not go to the assembly. I will seek forgiveness from the people of Nowda,” he said, fighting back tears.

Kabir also alleged that the polling process in Rejinagar was not fair and claimed that the BJP would win the Muslim-majority seat because of the alleged role played by the administration during polling.

“The BJP will win Rejinagar,” he said.

The remarks came a day after Kabir was arrested following a heated confrontation with police outside his party office after casting his vote. He was released after nearly 12 hours in custody.

Police had accused Kabir of using abusive language, attempting to influence voters and making provocative remarks during polling.

The AJUP chief has been at the centre of several controversies during the campaign. His son, Golam Nabi Azad, is contesting the Rejinagar bypoll on an AJUP ticket.

Kabir had won both Nowda and Rejinagar in the last Assembly election but vacated the Rejinagar seat, necessitating the bypoll.

The developments have added to the political drama surrounding the Rejinagar contest, one of the two bypolls in Bengal, along with Nandigram. The results are scheduled to be declared on October 9.

(With inputs from PTI)