Entry of Bangladeshi wife of Indian national into India rightly refused by immigration: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday upheld the immigration authorities’ decision to deny entry to the Bangladeshi wife of an Indian national, after it was found that she had allegedly obtained Indian identity documents through fraudulent means.

Justice Krishna Rao dismissed a petition filed by the woman’s husband, Prodip Bose, seeking directions to allow his wife to enter India and join him.

The court held that her entry had been “rightly refused” by the immigration authorities.

According to the court, the woman, Srabanti Chowdhury, had been visiting India on a multiple-entry X-I visa issued to her as the spouse of an Indian citizen. Her last visa was valid from September 25, 2025, to September 24, 2026.

Chowdhury travelled to Bangladesh in April 2026 but was denied entry when she attempted to return to India on August 23, citing immigration reasons.

Bose’s counsel argued that the authorities had refused her entry without assigning any reason. The petition also alleged that a representation seeking her entry had not been considered.

The Foreigners’ Registration Office (FRO), however, informed the court that Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi national holding a passport valid until September 7, 2027.

The authorities said she had fraudulently obtained Indian documents, including a voter identity card and PAN card, despite being a Bangladeshi citizen.

In view of this, her entry into India was not permitted, the authorities said.

The government counsel also submitted that the entry of a foreign national into India can be restricted under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

(With inputs from PTI)