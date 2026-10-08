Bengal: Gang posing as cops extorts money from exporters, drivers in Malda

KOLKATA: A gang allegedly posing as police personnel has been accused of assaulting owners, drivers, suppliers and exporters of stone-chip-laden dumpers and extorting more than Rs 10 lakh from them in Malda district. The victims alleged that some of the assaults took place inside Kaliachak police station premises, prompting the arrest of two alleged extortionists.

The accused, identified as Sonu Kumar and Rajat Saha, allegedly operate in the Englishbazar and Kaliachak police station areas along NH-34 near the India-Bangladesh border.

Victims have lodged complaints with Deputy Inspector General, Malda Division, Anjali Singh, detailing their alleged ordeal and accusing the extortionists of acting with the support of police personnel.

“Several victims have lodged complaints with me, and I am verifying the incident seriously. Anupam Singh, superintendent of police (SP) of Malda, is looking after the case,” Singh told TNIE.

Singh said, “A case has been registered, and two persons have been arrested so far. Investigations are on, and action will be taken if any police personnel are found involved in the incident.”

Madan Ghosh, a Kaliachak resident, and his son Biman, who own an 18-wheel heavy dumper worth around Rs 65 lakh, allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh to the extortionists on September 14. They were among a group of drivers, owners, suppliers and exporters who allegedly were assaulted the previous day and forced to pay money.