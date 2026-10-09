Bengal bypolls: BJP scores landslide wins in Nandigram by 1.15 lakh votes, Rejinagar by 75,000

KOLKATA: BJP candidates Hasirani Rath and Sakharav Sarkar registered massive victories in the Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls in West Bengal, according to counting trends on Friday, with the Election Commission yet to announce the official results.

Rath, contesting from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, was leading by more than 1.15 lakh votes after the 15th round of counting, while Congress candidate Milan Pradhan was in second place with around 31,000 votes, according to news channel trends at 3.30 pm.

The Left candidate was heading for third place, while the Democratic Trinamool Congress faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, was placed fifth.

In Rejinagar, a minority-dominated constituency in Murshidabad district, BJP's Sarkar was ahead by more than 75,000 votes after the eighth round. The Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), led by Humayun Kabir, was in second place, while the Congress candidate was third.

The bypolls, held on October 6, were being watched as an early electoral test of Bengal's political landscape following the BJP's victory in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, reacting to the BJP's performance at the state secretariat Nabanna on Friday, said voters across religious communities had supported his party.

“Cutting across their religious identity, all people, Hindus and Muslims, have voted for the BJP. We have got maximum minority votes. In Rejinagar, ‘didi’ o ‘bonera’ (elder sisters and sisters) from 35,000 Muslim families have voted for us. Sixty per cent of the 70 per cent minority voters have given their mandate to us,” he said.