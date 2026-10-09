BJP heads for landslide victory in West Bengal’s Nandigram, Rejinagar bypolls

Counting began at 8 am amid tight security at the counting centres. The bypolls, held on Tuesday, are being watched as an early electoral test of West Bengal’s political landscape following the BJP’s victory in the Assembly elections earlier this year.

Nandigram fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, retained the latter. The BJP fielded Rath, the mother of his slain personal assistant, Chandranath Rath.

In Rejinagar, the seat fell vacant after AJUP founder Humayun Kabir retained Nawda, where he had also won. His son, Gulam Nabi Azad, is contesting the bypoll.

Nandigram offers the more symbolically charged contest. The seat was the epicentre of Mamata Banerjee’s anti-land acquisition movement, which helped pave the way for the Trinamool Congress’s rise to power in 2011. It was also where BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari defeated Banerjee in 2021. Suvendu, now chief minister, won Nandigram again in the 2026 Assembly election but retained Bhabanipur, necessitating the bypoll.

Considering the significant Muslim vote share in Rejinagar and Nandigram, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had been offering a ‘hand of friendship’ to minority voters in the two constituencies.

Rejinagar in Murshidabad district has around 70 per cent minority voters, while in Nandigram, Suvendu’s home turf in Purba Medinipur, the figure is around 30 per cent.

Projecting himself as a leader for all, the chief minister, while addressing an election campaign in Nandigram last week, offered a message of friendship to woo Muslim voters, urging them to unite with the BJP in the Assembly bypoll held on October 6.

“I tell my minority brothers and sisters, do not turn your backs anymore. This is the opportunity for friendship. Let us all unite and ensure the win of the BJP candidate on 6 October,” he had said while campaigning for the BJP candidate.

“Will the minorities turn their backs on us? What will be the benefit of that? You are our friends. Let us be friends. The 6th is an auspicious day for friendship. Join hands to become friends. We will do it for the welfare of all. Our leader Narendra Modi ji works for everyone, and the chief minister will also do it for everyone. So you have to make friends,” Suvendu had added.