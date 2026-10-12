Mamata faction plans ‘massive’ protest march tomorrow against Centre, EC amid SIR row

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the Trinamool Congress has planned a “massive protest march” in Kolkata on Tuesday against the Centre and the Election Commission, a day after staging a demonstration in New Delhi.

The march, organised by the party’s student and youth wings, is scheduled to begin at 2 pm from Rajabazar and proceed towards Park Circus. It remains unclear whether Banerjee will participate and whether the party has obtained police permission for the rally.

“I will join the protest march, although I have little idea whether Didi (Banerjee) will be able to make it, given her current engagements in Delhi,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Asked about police permission, Ghosh said he was unsure but presumed the party would not receive the go-ahead.

The party has cited several reasons for the protest, including its demand for the removal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, whom it has accused of facilitating electoral fraud. It also plans to protest Banerjee’s detention in Delhi and what it termed the suppression of democratic voices and opposition leaders.

Banerjee has appealed to members of the party’s student, youth, trade union and women’s wings to participate. Party workers began mobilising support across Kolkata on Monday.