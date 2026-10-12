West Bengal CEO launches voter enrolment drive amid row over 38 lakh pending cases

KOLKATA: With directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) started a ‘proactive’ campaign across the state to ensure that ‘no eligible elector is left out of the electoral rolls.’

In a press statement issued by the office of the CEO, it said, “As per instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), 24 DEOs of the state of West Bengal have started a proactive campaign to ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral rolls.”

The CEO’s office was prompted to take the initiative at a time when protests organised by opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc, CJP activists and Left-leaning student organisations have been rocking the national capital since last week, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

The CEO has set up special camps across Bengal to ensure the inclusion of every eligible voter in the electoral rolls.

“If any person has any complaints, please feel free to contact the concerned BLO, AERO, ERO or DEO,” according to the press statement, which added, “We are committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded from the voter list.”