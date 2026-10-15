Calcutta HC allows CPI-M to set up book stalls near Durga Puja pandals in Bengal

KOLKATA: CPI-M heaved a sigh of relief after the Calcutta High Court on Thursday approved the party to set up its book stalls during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities across West Bengal.

On Thursday, the High Court, while hearing the case, announced that the CPI-M could set up its book stall within a 100-metre range of the Durga Puja pandal along Jessore Road in Bongaon, North 24 Parganas district, in the state.

The court has also directed the state government to make adequate police arrangements at the Bongaon Durga Puja festival site to keep the law and order situation normal. The superintendent of police of the district has also been asked to submit a report in this regard to the court.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya issued this directive while hearing the petition over the denial of permission for temporary stalls selling mainly Marxist and progressive literary works during Durga Puja in Naihati and Bongaon in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

“Approval for setting up of the stall was not given to the petitioners while others were given clearances on the same issue. It’s not justified. The petitioners were not given permission to set up book stalls at a time when others have set up stalls and are selling items. It’s good for democracy when different political ideologies are given importance. I hope the administration will take this into account,” Justice Bhattacharyya observed on Thursday.