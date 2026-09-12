The bhog fights back: Bengal’s Durga Puja test rebuffs BJP’s Sanatani template

A diktat, softened by a disclaimer, is still a diktat.

Into this walked Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Garg (Dhirendra Kishore Shastri), whose katha at Liluah in Howrah on September 5–6 turned advisory into sermon. "Who wants fish and meat shops to be closed in Bengal during Durga Puja? Those who are in support of this, turn on your phone lights," he declared, adding: "I am offended by the fact that during Navratri and Durga Puja they make 'dirty' food (non-veg) behind the pandals." He called those who eat meat during the festival pakhandis — hypocrites — and appealed that "even if you don't keep the idols of the Goddess, do not sell non-veg near the idols."

The backlash was swift and remarkably ecumenical. The Bengal Congress lodged complaints at Bhawanipur and Muchipara police stations on September 8, demanding FIRs, with the complaint stating that Shastri had "uttered vile sentences and preached what to eat and what not to eat" during "a prestigious festival."

Congress leaders said complaints were filed across all districts; protesters burnt the Baba's photographs, one agitator was arrested, and the party vowed statewide protests.

Then came the political twist that deserves attention. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari — whose BJP won Bengal only in May, making this the party's first Puja in office — rose in the Assembly on September 10 to defend the preacher. "A saint had come to Liluah, he spoke like a saint about nationalism, Akhand Bharat and on culture. Those who want to accept will accept, and those who do not want will not. He did not impose it on anyone," Adhikari said, directing the Commissioner of Police to arrest those who burnt Shastri's photographs.

Notably, Adhikari had hosted Shastri for dinner along with his cabinet colleagues.