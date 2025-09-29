The under-Rs-100 per person Puja question: Will we now have to buy tickets to see Ma Durga?

"Will we now have to buy tickets to see Ma Durga?"

This angry question came from a woman in her 40s, standing with her young daughter of perhaps 10 or 12 outside a towering puja pandal at Kendua in south Kolkata last Sunday the 21st, a whole week before the Durga Pujas officially began on 28 September.

I squirmed.

The question was not directed at me, but certainly a snide comment meant to be heard by my friend. She had bought tickets on a link, which you could reach via a food platform app, to gain early access to the Kendua Shanti Shangha pandal and the idol of Goddess Durga inside it as they had both been created by Santanu Shibani Paul, one of Kolkata's top Durga Puja artists.

She wanted to view his creations at leisure, without battling the most daunting thing about the festivities—the surging crowds that swamp the streets once the four-day festival begins in right earnest. At the pandal's entrance someone scanned the QR code on my friend's phone and, minus crowds and queues, we walked in.

The irked woman could clearly have afforded to buy a ticket on the spot—under Rs 100 per person—and entered the pandal as smoothly as my friend and me. But she did not. She stood at the entrance, a picture of defiant outrage that the Durga Pujas, the festival that defines being Bengali, is turning into a ticketed event where you pay to see Ma Durga.

Did I share that twinge of outrage too? I confess I did. What? Pay to see Ma Durga? How utterly absurd? I have been going to Puja pandals all my life. For free. Why should I pay now?

What the irate mother nor I acknowledged at that moment is, the Durga Pujas of Kolkata have, a long time ago, stopped being an annual 'para' or community event when neighbours came together to worship the goddess.

Today, the Durga Pujas of Kolkata have exploded into a phenomenon that brings an estimated 30 million people out on the streets of the city over seven days, many times more than the turnout at what is officially the world's biggest festival: the Rio Carnival. It has also spawned an economy bigger than that of many small countries.

In 2019, a study valued the creative economy generated by the Pujas at Rs 32,000 crore. Today, some puja pundits say it is closer to Rs 1,00,000 crore. And inarguably, the Durga Pujas of Kolkata is the largest open-air exhibition in the world of the most incredible, unique art. All of this was recognised by UNESCO, which in 2021 gave it the stamp of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Surely, something's got to give.