Derek O’Brien says ‘much can happen’ before EC hearing on rival TMC claims

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien on Friday said that “much can happen” before the Election Commission’s October 30 hearing on rival claims to the party, accusing the faction led by Arup Roy of repeatedly seeking extensions in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Assembly Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said his party would appear for the hearing and expressed confidence in its claim to the Trinamool Congress name and election symbol.

The Election Commission (EC) has called the rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) for the hearing on October 30.

O'Brien's remarks also come in the backdrop of protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We are still two weeks away from that meeting. The nation is enraged. Young and old are on the streets, protesting. Much can happen between now and then," O'Brien told PTI.

On the TMC dispute, he alleged that the rival group had repeatedly sought more time to respond to the EC, while the Mamata Banerjee-led party submitted its reply within the stipulated deadline.