Bail granted to RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh in financial irregularities case due to laxity in probe: Congress

West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar on Saturday alleged that "laxity in the investigation by central agencies" led to bail being granted by the Supreme Court to former RG Kar Medical College Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh in a financial irregularities case.

Ghosh was the principal of the medical college when the rape and murder of a trainee doctor took place inside its premises on August 9, 2024.

Sarkar, along with other senior Congress leaders, on Saturday paid floral tributes to the half-bust of the rape-murder victim, 'Abhaya', at the hospital premises, vowing to continue the fight for justice.

'Abhaya', meaning fearless, is the moniker given to the 31-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor. The fibre-glass statue, 'Abhaya: Cry of the Hour', depicts a woman screaming.

"Sandip Ghosh securing bail is the result of laxity in the investigation by central agencies. Our visit was aimed at registering a protest against the development and renewing the party's resolve to fight for justice for the victim," Sarkar said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Ghosh's plea challenging the Calcutta High Court's February 23 order rejecting his bail plea.

The bench took note of the long period of incarceration of Ghosh and the progress of the trial, observing that he had been in custody for more than two years and that only seven out of 147 witnesses had been examined so far.

The case against Ghosh was probed by CBI, and he was named in the charge sheet on August 24, 2024.

He was accused of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and using forged documents under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Even amid the celebrations of the Durga Puja, we have not forgotten Abhaya and never will.

Our fight for justice for her will continue," the Congress said.

(With inputs from PTI)