Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya demands fresh SIR, alleges violence during previous exercise

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Saturday demanded a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

The reason: The Bengal BJP chief felt that the previous SIR exercise, which was kickstarted in November 2025 in the state, could not be conducted without violence and disruption.

While speaking to the news agency PTI, Bhattacharya made this demand for a fresh SIR process in Bengal.

The Rajya Sabha MP accused the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government, led by then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, of allowing the process to be obstructed, claiming that documents were snatched and burnt, election officials involved in the SIR process were assaulted, and offices were torched during the previous revision, which deleted more than 60 lakh absent, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) voters from the draft electoral rolls in the state.

He also alleged that Block Development Officers (BDOs), anganwadi workers and the BJP's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were attacked during the exercise.

During the SIR exercise conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Trinamool Congress was in power in Bengal. The BJP formed its maiden government in the state by winning 208 out of 294 Assembly constituencies in the elections held in April.

"Instead of being accused of 'vote chori', Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should be considered for an award for conducting the electoral process (transparently). West Bengal needs another SIR because the previous exercise was not conducted smoothly, with documents burnt, officials attacked and offices set on fire," he alleged, according to the news agency.