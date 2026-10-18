Kolkata stampede: Mamata AITC targets CM Suvendu, questions nephew's role in puja committee

The Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Kolkata Police over a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal that claimed 19 lives, highlighting the chief minister's nephew, Debdeep Adhikari, who is listed as chief patron of the Chorbagan Sarbojonin Durgotsab Samity.

The opposition party questioned the authorities' preparedness and alleged that inadequate crowd management, insufficient police presence and a lack of emergency arrangements contributed to the tragedy at the popular Chorbagan pandal on Saturday evening.

In a series of social media posts, the Mamata AITC alleged that there were not enough police personnel, civic volunteers or ambulances at the venue when the situation spiralled out of control.

It cited accounts from locals and eyewitnesses to question the security arrangements and the administration's response.

"Where was the security and emergency response when people needed you most?" the party asked on its social media handles, targeting Kolkata Police over the alleged lapses.

The party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, also questioned the alleged involvement of the chief minister's nephew in the puja organising committee and demanded accountability from the ruling establishment.

Referring to the committee's list of office-bearers, he asked, "When will you put the culprit nephew in jail, Suvendu Babu?"

The party shared what it described as publicity material from the Chorbagan puja organising committee, which listed Debdeep Adhikari as its chief patron, Vijay Ojha, the BJP MLA from the local Jorasanko constituency, as chairman, and BJP North Kolkata district president Tamaghna Ghosh as chief adviser.

It demanded that those connected with the event be held accountable.