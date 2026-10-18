Relatives of the deceased assemble at the morgue to collect bodies amidst festival in Kolkata

KOLKATA: They might have planned to start the day with offering prayer to Maa Durga early Sunday morning of Mahasaptami day and then get out of residences for pandal hopping in Kolkata from this evening but the Saturday’s incident of stampede at Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Puja Committee pandal in the northern part of the city claiming 19 lives changed everything.

With tearful eyes bereaved family members and relatives of the deceased assembled at the police morgue of the state-run Medical College and Hospital on College Street one after another this morning to identify and collect bodies instead of offering prayer to the goddess Durga and pandal-hopping. The grief-stricken family members and relatives could not even imagine that their dearest ones have left them all forever.

Binod Haldar, father of his 17-year-old deceased daughter Barnali Halder, came from New Town to collect her body. He burst into tear and said, "Barnali along with her friends went out of the house to see the goddess Durga at Salt Lake on Saturday but they changed their plans. They went to Chorbagan puja pandal instead of going to Salt Lake. Then, we got the news around 8 pm yesterday.”

Binod got the news from Barnali’s friend and reached the hospital on Saturday night since when he has been waiting there with broken heart. “I lost everything and Durga Puja will never come back in our life. She left us forever,” Binod, a rickshaw puller by profession said.

Saurav Mondal, a resident of Kumortuli in north Kolkata, along with his mother Mithu Mondal went out of their residence on Saturday to see the Durga idol at Chorbagan. He was seen waiting in front of the morgue since this morning to collect his mother’s body.