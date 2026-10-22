CPI(M), Congress allege party offices vandalised by BJP supporters near Kolkata

The CPI(M) and Congress on Thursday alleged that their party offices were vandalised by BJP supporters in separate incidents on the eastern outskirts of Kolkata, with the ruling party's local MLA claiming he was unaware of the alleged attacks.

Congress leaders from Rajarhat in North 24 Parganas alleged that their party office in the Bishnupur I panchayat area was vandalised by BJP supporters, while CPI(M) leaders claimed their office in the Bishnupur II panchayat area was ransacked by “radical sanatanis”.

Leaders of both parties claimed they were facing intimidation after the BJP came to power in West Bengal.

However, Rajarhat-Newtown MLA Piyush Kanodia denied the allegation, maintaining that he is unaware of any such incident.

Claiming that no such act of vandalism occurred, he said, "Marxism has vanished from West Bengal. The ideology of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda will thrive in the state."

Kanoria also said that he was unaware of any police complaints over the alleged incidents.

(With Inputs from PTI )