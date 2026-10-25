Bengal worker jailed in Saudi since 2023 over video linked to executed Bangladeshi couple

KOLKATA: A migrant worker from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has reportedly been in a Saudi Arabian jail since 2023 over a social media post allegedly showing two Bangladeshi nationals allegedly kissing inside a mosque in Mecca. The man and woman were executed by Saudi Arabia around October 14 after being convicted of committing an “indecent act” inside a mosque.

Sahabuddin Sheikh, a resident of Balarampur village in Murshidabad, was arrested for allegedly circulating an image of the Bangladeshi nationals kissing inside the mosque.

According to police sources, Sheikh had been working as a migrant labourer in Saudi Arabia for several years. About three years ago, while he was cleaning the mosque’s floor, he saw the two Bangladeshi nationals kissing. Another youth who was present there took Sheikh’s mobile phone and captured the scene, the sources said.

Sheikh’s family fears that he could also face execution, particularly following the controversial execution of the Bangladeshi pair. His family members have contacted the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, urging it to secure his release and help him return to India.

His mother, Kohinoor Bibi, said her son had not committed a serious crime. She said he had posted a video on social media merely to make fun and could not have imagined the consequences.