SC gives rival TMC factions 20 more days to settle claims over party name, symbol

The Supreme Court on Monday granted 20 more days to the two rival factions of the All India Trinamool Congress to complete their pleadings before the Election Commission in the dispute over the party’s name and its ‘flowers and grass’ election symbol.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order after hearing submissions from senior advocate and MP Kalyan Banerjee, representing the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress, and senior advocate K Parmeswar, appearing for the Ritabrata Banerjee-led Democratic Trinamool Congress.

At the outset, Kalyan Banerjee told the court that the Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction had not filed the requisite pleadings before the poll panel. Parmeswar said the faction could not procure non-judicial stamp papers needed to file certain documents because of Dussehra festivities in the state and sought additional time.

The bench granted the Democratic Trinamool Congress 10 days to file its counter-affidavit and other documents before the Election Commission. It gave the Mamata faction another 10 days to file its rejoinder and relevant documents after the rival faction submits its response.