Two accused killed in two separate police encounters in Bengal

KOLKATA: Another accused was killed in West Bengal in a police encounter during in Samserganj of Murshidabad district on Tuesday, within hardly 24 hours after the first police encounter took place in Gaighata of North 24 Parganas district, in which the 23-year-old accused in the rape and murder of an adolescent girl was shot dead on Monday.

According to police, the second incident occurred when officers took Samaun Sheikh, an accused in the murder of Sujit Mondal in Dhuliyan, Murshidabad, two months ago, to the Old Dakbangla area under Samserganj police station, where Sheikh was subsequently murdered.

During the reconstruction of the crime scene, Samaun allegedly attempted to escape after snatching a service revolver from a police officer and allegedly opened fire.

“The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under West Bengal Police was probing the case. Today, the accused was brought to the spot for crime scene reconstruction. The shooting took place at that time. He was taken to Jangipur Sub-divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police sources said.

Samserganj encounter followed another encounter shortly before midnight on Monday in Gaighata in North 24 Parganas district. Police claimed that Prahlad Das, an accused in the rape and murder of an adolescent girl at Gaighata, on Monday night fired at policemen first, prompting the latter to make a counterattack by shooting at him. Das died at a nearby Chandpara rural hospital.