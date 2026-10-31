An Indian Army jawan and a Chinese national arrested in north Bengal on charge of spying

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a jawan of the Indian Army and a Chinese national, were arrested by police and Central intelligence in two separate cases happened along the border in north Bengal on charge of alleged spying. The jawan was arrested from the Hasimara army base in Alipurduar district of West Bengal because he allegedly used to share secret information related to the Indian Army with the ISI of Pakistan.
In the second incident, the Chinese national, who was trying to enter into India by crossing the Nepal border, was nabbed by border security personnel and Indian intelligence. He tried to cross the border to see the Kanchenjunga hills, according to sources.
The Central intelligence agencies and special operation cell of the Punjab Police have started investigations to probe the two cases.
The special operation cell of the Punjab Police arrested the jawan Rajbir Singh, a resident of Punjab, from the Hasimara army base for allegedly sharing secret information with the ISI.
Singh along with his few other accomplices leaked several sensitive information in connection with strategic location of the Hasimara camp and its infrastructure to the ISI.
Criminal case under ‘Official Secrets Act’ have been lodged against him with Fazilka police station in Punjab on 8 October on charge of his alleged anti-national activities. With appeal of the Punjab Police, the Siliguri court approved him transit remand for two days. He was taken to Punjab by the Punjab Police for interrogations.
Police will explore whether he had taken money from the ISI for leaking information to the Pakistani intelligence agency and any other person or persons in India or Indian Army are involved in the conspiracy.
On the other hand, the Chinese national Yuhas Liu was arrested jointly by the Central intelligence and Sushastra Seema Bal (SSB) of the Indian Army from the Indo-Nepal border. He came to Nepal from China this month and engaged a Nepali tourist guide Dinesh Puri.
The Chinese national Liu along with Puri on Friday early morning tried to cross the Nepal border to enter into India amidst dense fog. But the SSB jawans, who were on duty along the border, noticed the two persons suspiciously trying to enter into India and detained them on the spot. The SSB jawans led by their officers took them into their custody.
The SSB and Central intelligence officials started questioning them seeking to know their identities. During questioning Puri claimed themselves as Nepalis and the Liu also claimed himself as a Nepali national. Claiming himself as a Nepali Liu could not even speak a single word either in Hindi or Nepali language during thorough interrogations.
Suspecting something wrong the SSB and intelligence officials with help of an interpreter, intensified interrogations. Finally, Liu admitted that he is a Chinese national.
During interrogations the officials wanted to know about how could Leu dare to cross the border to visit Kanchenjunga in India without valid documents in the wee hour on Friday. Later, Liu was arrested on the spot.