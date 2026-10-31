An Indian Army jawan and a Chinese national arrested in north Bengal on charge of spying

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a jawan of the Indian Army and a Chinese national, were arrested by police and Central intelligence in two separate cases happened along the border in north Bengal on charge of alleged spying. The jawan was arrested from the Hasimara army base in Alipurduar district of West Bengal because he allegedly used to share secret information related to the Indian Army with the ISI of Pakistan.

In the second incident, the Chinese national, who was trying to enter into India by crossing the Nepal border, was nabbed by border security personnel and Indian intelligence. He tried to cross the border to see the Kanchenjunga hills, according to sources.

The Central intelligence agencies and special operation cell of the Punjab Police have started investigations to probe the two cases.

The special operation cell of the Punjab Police arrested the jawan Rajbir Singh, a resident of Punjab, from the Hasimara army base for allegedly sharing secret information with the ISI.

Singh along with his few other accomplices leaked several sensitive information in connection with strategic location of the Hasimara camp and its infrastructure to the ISI.

Criminal case under ‘Official Secrets Act’ have been lodged against him with Fazilka police station in Punjab on 8 October on charge of his alleged anti-national activities. With appeal of the Punjab Police, the Siliguri court approved him transit remand for two days. He was taken to Punjab by the Punjab Police for interrogations.

Police will explore whether he had taken money from the ISI for leaking information to the Pakistani intelligence agency and any other person or persons in India or Indian Army are involved in the conspiracy.