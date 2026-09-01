TMC's Abhishek Banerjee appears before police for scuffle at his office over billboard removal

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before Kolkata Police on Tuesday after being served a notice in connection with a scuffle involving officials and private security guards at his office over the removal of a billboard carrying party signage, a senior officer said.
Banerjee arrived at the Shakespeare Sarani police station around 12.15 pm, amid slogans raised by his supporters.
Police have made several arrests following the scuffle at Banerjee’s Camac Street office on August 27.
Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, with Banerjee named as an accused in two of them, officials said. TMC leaders, including Derek O’Brien and former MLA Humayun Kabir, have also been named in the FIRs.
O’Brien was served a police notice on Sunday, according to officials.
Private security guards at Banerjee’s office, his supporters and some party leaders allegedly clashed with police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials as they tried to prevent them from entering the Camac Street building and removing an “unauthorised” billboard.
However, O’Brien, who was present during the raid, described reports that the private guards resisted the officials as “fake news”. He said the guards were stationed at the building’s entrance as part of their duty.
KMC personnel eventually dismantled the billboard, which carried TMC signage and had been installed on an iron structure facing the road on the top floor of the building, after police entered the premises.
O’Brien alleged that police had entered the office with an “illegal” notice, assaulted senior party leaders and heckled supporters and office staff.
(With inputs from PTI)