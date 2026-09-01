TMC's Abhishek Banerjee appears before police for scuffle at his office over billboard removal

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee appeared before Kolkata Police on Tuesday after being served a notice in connection with a scuffle involving officials and private security guards at his office over the removal of a billboard carrying party signage, a senior officer said.

Banerjee arrived at the Shakespeare Sarani police station around 12.15 pm, amid slogans raised by his supporters.

Police have made several arrests following the scuffle at Banerjee’s Camac Street office on August 27.

Three FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident, with Banerjee named as an accused in two of them, officials said. TMC leaders, including Derek O’Brien and former MLA Humayun Kabir, have also been named in the FIRs.