TMC writes to President, West Bengal Governor over law and order after Camac Street office attack

KOLKATA: Expressing deep concern over the law and order situation in BJP-ruled West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress faction led by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and state Governor R N Ravi, seeking separate meetings with them.

The letters came hours after party MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that ruling party workers vandalised the TMC office on Camac Street early Thursday morning.

The former ruling party, Trinamool Congress, has been alleging a ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in West Bengal since the BJP came to power in the state in May.

The Trinamool Congress leadership belonging to the Mamata Banerjee camp plans to meet Murmu and Ravi to convey their allegations regarding the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in West Bengal, particularly after the change of guard in the state.

According to party insiders in the Mamata Banerjee camp, they want to draw the attention of both the President and the Governor, the two constitutional heads of the country and the state respectively, to the law and order situation and the alleged high-handedness of the police in the state.

They also alleged that BJP workers have been hurling stones and eggs at former ruling party leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Mahua Moitra and others, in different incidents across the state.

Today, Abhishek alleged that the attackers, whom he described as “BJP hooligans, armed with weapons”, assaulted people inside the office at Camac Street, snatched phones, smashed furniture and destroyed electronic equipment.

He also shared CCTV footage and videos purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident. The CCTV footage shared by Abhishek purportedly shows masked men inside the premises carrying television screens and other electronic equipment out of the office.

Abhishek termed the alleged attack “a disgraceful assault on the rule of law.”