TMC slams Bengal govt over ‘11-armed’ Durga image in ad; CM Suvendu apologises

The Trinamool Congress on Monday criticised the BJP government in West Bengal over a newspaper advertisement showing Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10, calling the depiction an insult to the state’s cultural traditions.

The advertisement, issued ahead of a coordination meeting between Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Durga Puja committees in Kolkata, featured images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari alongside the Goddess.

Addressing the meeting at the Milan Mela premises, Adhikari apologised for the error and said those responsible had been cautioned.

“First of all, as the chief minister of the state, I apologise. A defective advertisement was published this morning. I apologise for that. Those who issued the defective advertisement have been cautioned. The government will be more careful about such matters in future,” he said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Durga is traditionally depicted as “doshobhuja” (ten-armed) and questioned the depiction of the Goddess with an additional arm.

“Honourable Chief Minister, in the government advertisement, Maa Durga, who is traditionally depicted as 'doshobhuja' (ten-armed), has become 'ekadoshbhuja' (eleven-armed). According to the scriptures, one hand needs to be removed,” Ghosh said in a social media post.