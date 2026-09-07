TMC slams Bengal govt over ‘11-armed’ Durga image in ad; CM Suvendu apologises

The Trinamool Congress on Monday criticised the BJP government in West Bengal over a newspaper advertisement showing Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10, calling the depiction an insult to the state’s cultural traditions.
The advertisement, issued ahead of a coordination meeting between Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Durga Puja committees in Kolkata, featured images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adhikari alongside the Goddess.
Addressing the meeting at the Milan Mela premises, Adhikari apologised for the error and said those responsible had been cautioned.
“First of all, as the chief minister of the state, I apologise. A defective advertisement was published this morning. I apologise for that. Those who issued the defective advertisement have been cautioned. The government will be more careful about such matters in future,” he said.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said Durga is traditionally depicted as “doshobhuja” (ten-armed) and questioned the depiction of the Goddess with an additional arm.
“Honourable Chief Minister, in the government advertisement, Maa Durga, who is traditionally depicted as 'doshobhuja' (ten-armed), has become 'ekadoshbhuja' (eleven-armed). According to the scriptures, one hand needs to be removed,” Ghosh said in a social media post.
The TMC alleged that the incident reflected the BJP government’s “disconnect” with Bengali culture and traditions, saying Durga Puja was central to Bengal’s identity.
“Durga Puja is not just a festival, it is an emotion and the very heartbeat of Bengal. Maa's homecoming is sacred to millions of Bengalis,” the party said, accusing the government of “mishandling of Maa Durga and Bengal's cultural traditions”.
The meeting, organised jointly by the Kolkata Police, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and the state Information and Cultural Affairs Department, focused on ensuring the safe and peaceful conduct of Durga Puja.
Adhikari also said puja committees could organise theme-based celebrations but cautioned them against themes that could hurt or undermine Sanatan traditions and cultural sentiments.
BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya sought to play down the controversy, saying such an error did not warrant political intervention.
“(With an extra hand) Maa Durga has now become even more powerful. I did not see the advertisement, but it seems that the agency concerned made a grave mistake. But such matters don't deserve political intervention. Those who committed the error will surely rectify it,” he said.
The controversy comes as West Bengal prepares for its first Durga Puja under the BJP government, with the administration stressing the traditional character of the festival.
(With inputs from PTI)