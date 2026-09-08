7 West Bengal Durga Puja committees say no to govt honorarium after CM Suvendu Adhikari's appeal

KOLKATA: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari urged big-budget community Durga Puja committees across the state not to accept government honorarium, several major crowd-puller organisers in Kolkata decided on Tuesday not to apply for the Rs 1 lakh assistance announced by the CM.

Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, one of the seven big puja committees, decided instead to donate Rs 1 lakh to the CM’s Relief Fund, according to its chairperson and state BJP spokesperson Keya Ghosh.

The other six committees are Santoshpur Lake Pally, Tala Pratyay, Chorbagan Sarbojanin, Naktala Udayan Sangha, Santosh Mitra Square and Phoolbagan Sarbojanin.

The committees announced on social media that they would not apply for the government honorarium.

Adhikari also announced that the immersion carnival, a multi-crore annual mega show introduced by the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on Red Road in Kolkata, would be stopped.

The CM made the announcements while holding a meeting with community puja organisers on Monday ahead of the Durga Puja festival in October. He said the state government would give Rs 1 lakh as honorarium to each committee, instead of the Rs 1.10 lakh provided by the previous government.

“Earlier, in a programme I had assured that honorarium would be given to puja committees of 'small' budgets. I don’t want misuse of the chief minister’s power. I would propose the committees, which are financially strong (big budget), not take the fund. But committees with small financial budgets can take an honorarium of one lakh rupees,” Adhikari said.

“It’s not justified what the previous chief minister had done by giving Rs 1.10 lakh to puja committees belonging to all categories whether small or big. She used to announce, saying, ‘What I had given to you (puja committees) last year, let’s make one lakh rupees this year.’”