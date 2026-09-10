Inter-university transfer Bill for Bengal University teachers passed in assembly

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote an amendment Bill providing for the inter-university transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff of state universities across the state.

The West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced by Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay during a special session. It was passed with 171 MLAs voting in favour and 15 against.

The legislation seeks to add a provision to Section 14A of the existing 2017 Act, allowing such transfers as and when required, officials said.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the legislation in the assembly, saying it would help strengthen newly established universities by making experienced faculty available to them.

“The Bill will balance institutes' autonomy and accountability towards the government... It would not impact PhD supervision and projects...Those unhappy with the provisions of the Bill are welcome to quit their jobs,” Suvendu said.

“We aim to make weaker universities stronger and independent by applying the Bill. There is a ground reality that necessitates the Bill,” he added.

The government has argued that experienced professors could be transferred to newer universities in places such as Jhargram and Cooch Behar to strengthen their academic infrastructure and help develop them into centres of excellence.

The Bill marks a departure from the existing system under which transfers between colleges are common for government college teachers appointed through the public service commission. There is currently no similar transfer mechanism for university teachers.