Inter-university transfer Bill for Bengal University teachers passed in assembly

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed by voice vote an amendment Bill providing for the inter-university transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff of state universities across the state.
The West Bengal Universities and Colleges (Administration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced by Higher Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay during a special session. It was passed with 171 MLAs voting in favour and 15 against.
The legislation seeks to add a provision to Section 14A of the existing 2017 Act, allowing such transfers as and when required, officials said.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the legislation in the assembly, saying it would help strengthen newly established universities by making experienced faculty available to them.
“The Bill will balance institutes' autonomy and accountability towards the government... It would not impact PhD supervision and projects...Those unhappy with the provisions of the Bill are welcome to quit their jobs,” Suvendu said.
“We aim to make weaker universities stronger and independent by applying the Bill. There is a ground reality that necessitates the Bill,” he added.
The government has argued that experienced professors could be transferred to newer universities in places such as Jhargram and Cooch Behar to strengthen their academic infrastructure and help develop them into centres of excellence.
The Bill marks a departure from the existing system under which transfers between colleges are common for government college teachers appointed through the public service commission. There is currently no similar transfer mechanism for university teachers.
Several teachers' associations and academics have opposed the legislation, arguing that compulsory transfers could weaken the statutory autonomy of universities and disrupt institutions and departments built over the years.
A Calcutta University teacher said that while the government had cited the need to raise standards at fledgling universities, the legislation could undermine the autonomy that forms the basis of a university.
The move came amid a political and ideological battle at Jadavpur University, a stronghold of Left-leaning student organisations, where clashes, graffiti and slogan wars between Left-wing student groups and the RSS-affiliated ABVP have intensified in recent days.
While addressing a gathering outside the Jadavpur University campus after leading the 3 km pre-scheduled ‘Gerua Samman Yatra’ between Golpark and Jadavpur on Wednesday, the CM had said the state government would bring the Bill in the assembly.
“I have taken a vow that from Jadavpur, the land of Sri Aurobindo and a centre of excellence, I will uproot those who raise ‘Kashmir Mange Azadi’ slogans and those who have supported the ‘kisan’ (sic) movement,” he said on Wednesday.