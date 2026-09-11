Bengal CID takes Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy to Medinipur court amid tight security

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday produced TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's aide Sumit Roy before a Medinipur court in connection with an alleged illegal sale of government land, officials said.

Roy was brought to the court in Paschim Medinipur district after being taken to state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for a medical examination earlier in the day.

A large number of police personnel were deployed in and around the court premises, located around 130 km from Kolkata, ahead of Roy's production, officials said. The CID is expected to seek his custody for further questioning in the case, they added.

The agency arrested Roy on Thursday shortly after the Supreme Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case relating to alleged illegal conversion and sale of government land in Salboni in Paschim Medinipur district using forged documents.

Roy was arrested from a Trinamool Congress office-cum-residence at 121 Kalighat Road in south Kolkata, which is associated with Banerjee, the party national general secretary.

The arrest followed the Supreme Court vacating the interim protection from arrest granted to Roy and declining to extend relief to him. The court had earlier directed him to cooperate with the investigation, while the state government alleged that he had not adequately assisted the probe.