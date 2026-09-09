Salboni land grab case: WB tells SC custodial interrogation of Abhishek Banerjee's PA 'needed'

The West Bengal government on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Sumit Roy, personal secretary to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, was needed in the Salboni land grab case as a huge amount of cash had been deposited by him in a bank.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, told a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that Roy had been evasive during the investigation.

"I have placed on record the transcripts. There is a detailed investigation and he has been evasive," Mehta told the bench.

The top court is hearing Roy's plea challenging an August 3 order of the Calcutta High Court denying him pre-arrest bail in the Salboni case.

While hearing the matter on August 31, the top court directed the probe agency to produce the relevant record regarding the alleged bank transactions that were put to Roy. It also extended his interim protection from arrest.

During the hearing on Wednesday, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Roy, said that according to news reports, a chargesheet had been filed in the matter.

Mehta said the chargesheet had been filed against another accused, with a specific stipulation that the investigation against Roy was continuing.